Belgium Backs Morocco’s Proposal for Western Sahara
(MENAFN) Belgium has expressed support for Morocco’s autonomy plan for the contested Western Sahara, describing it as the “most appropriate” approach to resolving one of the longest-standing territorial disputes in North Africa.
The announcement in Brussels on Thursday followed the signing of a joint declaration by Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita and his Belgian counterpart, Maxime Prevot, alongside a cooperation agreement covering trade, security, and additional sectors.
In a statement, the Belgian foreign ministry said, “Belgium considers the Moroccan Initiative for Negotiating an Autonomy Statute for the Sahara Region… as the most appropriate, serious, credible and realistic basis for achieving a just, lasting and mutually acceptable political solution.”
Brussels also affirmed that it would “act diplomatically and economically in accordance with this position, always in respect of international law,” in future engagements.
The dispute over Western Sahara has continued since Morocco annexed the region in 1975 following Spain’s departure.
Between 10,000 and 20,000 lives were lost during the conflict between Moroccan forces and the Polisario Front, an organization advocating for the Sahrawi people’s self-determination, before a UN-mediated ceasefire was established in 1991.
Despite this, clashes resumed in 2020, and efforts to hold a UN-supported referendum on the territory’s future have remained stalled.
