Lando Norris Clinches Stunning Pole in Formula 1 Mexican Grand Prix
(MENAFN) McLaren’s Lando Norris stormed to pole position on Saturday ahead of the Formula 1 Mexican Grand Prix, the 20th round of the world championship.
The British driver dominated qualifying at the 4.3-kilometer (2.7-mile) Hermanos Rodriguez Circuit, posting a fastest lap of 1 minute 15.586 seconds to claim the top grid spot.
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc trailed by 0.262 seconds, securing second place, while compatriot Lewis Hamilton, also in a Ferrari, took third, finishing 0.352 seconds behind Norris.
Championship frontrunner Oscar Piastri will begin Sunday’s race from eighth position on the grid.
The Mexican Grand Prix is set to start at 1900 GMT on Sunday.
