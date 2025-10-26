KHCF, Safeer IT Sign Agreement To Provide Free Rides For Cancer Patients

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 26 (Petra) – The King Hussein Cancer Foundation (KHCF) has signed a cooperation agreement with Safeer Information Technology Company, the operator of the Petra Ride smart transportation app, to provide free and safe transportation for underprivileged cancer patients to and from the King Hussein Cancer Center.The initiative seeks to ease the financial and logistical challenges faced by patients and their families.According to a KHCF statement issued Sunday, the agreement was signed by KHCF Director General Nisreen Qatamesh and Eyad Bustanji, ‏CEO at Safeer IT Co.Under the agreement, Safeer will cover transportation costs for underprivileged patients across all governorates of the Kingdom.The company will also grant a 20 percent discount to KHCF and King Hussein Cancer Center employees on rides to and from the foundation, a 15 percent discount for cancer patients from the Gaza Strip residing in Amman, and a 15 percent discount for visitors to the center via the Petra Ride app.Qatamesh highlighted the Foundation's pride in this partnership, describing it as a model of effective corporate social responsibility that supports patients and ensures their safe and dignified access to treatment.She added that such initiatives reflect the values of compassion and solidarity that define Jordanian society.For his part, Bustanji reaffirmed Safeer's commitment to supporting vulnerable groups and serving the community, noting that the company will continue covering transportation costs for patients in need in coordination with KHCF's Patient Affairs Department and in line with approved procedures.