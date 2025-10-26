Weekly Review Of Azerbaijani Oil Prices

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 26. The average
values of Azeri Light CIF, Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan, Urals (EX NOVO),
and Dated Brent crude oil have decreased this
week, Trend reports.
The average price of Azeri Light CIF oil produced at
Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field rose by $0.46, or 0.72
percent, compared to last week, to $64.45 per barrel. The highest
price for this grade of oil during the reporting period came in at
$67.84 per barrel, while the lowest dropped down to $61.83 per
barrel.
This week, the average price of Azeri Light crude oil on FOB
terms at the Turkish port of Ceyhan was $62.51 per barrel, which is
$0.25, or 0.4 percent, less than a week before. During the
reporting period, the maximum price for this grade of oil was
$65.88 per barrel, and the minimum price was $59.91 per barrel.
URALS oil averaged $51.33 per barrel, up $1.05, or 2.1 percent,
from last week. The highest price for URALS oil during the week was
$54.52 per barrel, and the lowest was $48.70 per barrel.
Dated Brent crude oil averaged $63.21 per barrel for the week,
up $0.78, or 1.25 percent, from last week. The highest price for
Dated Brent crude oil for the week was $66.65 per barrel, and the
lowest was $60.57 per barrel.
|
Oil type/date
|
20.10.2025
|
21.10.2025
|
22.10.2025
|
23.10.2025
|
24.10.2025
|
Average price
|
Azeri LT CIF
|
$61,83
|
$62,40
|
$63,45
|
$66,75
|
$67,84
|
$64,45
|
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
|
$59,91
|
$60,44
|
$61,51
|
$64,81
|
$65,88
|
$62,51
|
Urals (EX NOVO)
|
$48,70
|
$49,29
|
$50,40
|
$53,72
|
$54,52
|
$51,33
|
Dated Brent
|
$60,57
|
$61,09
|
$62,21
|
$65,53
|
$66,65
|
$63,21
