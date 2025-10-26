Weekly Review Of Azerbaijani Oil Prices

The average price of Azeri Light CIF oil produced at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field rose by $0.46, or 0.72 percent, compared to last week, to $64.45 per barrel. The highest price for this grade of oil during the reporting period came in at $67.84 per barrel, while the lowest dropped down to $61.83 per barrel.

This week, the average price of Azeri Light crude oil on FOB terms at the Turkish port of Ceyhan was $62.51 per barrel, which is $0.25, or 0.4 percent, less than a week before. During the reporting period, the maximum price for this grade of oil was $65.88 per barrel, and the minimum price was $59.91 per barrel.

URALS oil averaged $51.33 per barrel, up $1.05, or 2.1 percent, from last week. The highest price for URALS oil during the week was $54.52 per barrel, and the lowest was $48.70 per barrel.

Dated Brent crude oil averaged $63.21 per barrel for the week, up $0.78, or 1.25 percent, from last week. The highest price for Dated Brent crude oil for the week was $66.65 per barrel, and the lowest was $60.57 per barrel.