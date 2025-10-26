Air Defense Forces Destroy 90 Enemy Drones On Night Of October 26

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the press service of the Air Force Command on Telegram.







"As of 09:00, Air Defense Forces shot down/jammed 90 enemy Shahed and Gerbera UAVs and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country. Five strike UAVs were recorded hitting four locations, and downed UAVs (debris) were reported falling in five locations," the report said.

It is noted that on the night of October 26, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 101 strike UAVs from the directions of Kursk, Orel, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russian Federation, Hvardiiske – temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, about 60 of them were Shahed drones.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare, and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

The attack is currently ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

As reported by Ukrinform, 181 combat clashes took place between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian troops over the past day, October 25, with the enemy showing the most of the activity in the Pokrovsk sector, carrying out 76 assault operations.