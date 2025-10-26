Residential Infrastructure Damaged In Three Districts Of Kyiv Due To Russian Attack

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Kyiv City Military Administration reported this on Telegram.

In the Desnianskyi district, damage was recorded from the first to the seventh floors of a 9-story residential building.

Rescuers extinguished the fire. Three people were confirmed dead, and 24 were injured. Among the victims were five children.

In addition, a 16-story residential building was damaged. Five people were injured, including two children.

In the Obolonskyi district, damage was reported on the eighth floor of a high-rise building, with windows broken. There were no casualties, the Kyiv City Military Administration emphasized.

In the Darnytskyi district, a fence on the territory of a private residential development and at least one car were damaged. No one was injured.

Services are currently working on site, and residents are being provided with support and assistance.

In the Desnianskyi district, headquarters have been set up at the following addresses: 40 Bratyslavska Street and 65/1 Honoré de Balzac Street.

Budanov explains truce conditions between Ukraine and Russia

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian drones attacked Kyiv on the night of October 26. According to the latest data, three people were killed and 29 were injured, including seven chil ren.