Timor-Leste Becomes ASEAN's 11Th Member
Timor-Leste's President, Jose Ramos-Horta and Prime Minister, Xanana Gusmao, were present at the signing of the Declaration on the Admission of Timor-Leste into ASEAN.
Timor-Leste, located in the easternmost part of the Lesser Sunda Islands in Southeast Asia, applied for ASEAN membership in 2011. In Nov, 2022, ASEAN member states principally agreed to admit Timor-Leste as a new member of the regional grouping.
The 47th ASEAN Summit and related summits were hosted by the ASEAN 2025 chair, Malaysia, from today to Tuesday.– NNN-BERNAMA
