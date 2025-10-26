403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Head of CSU Urges Pushing Ukraine on Young Men’s Travel Restrictions
(MENAFN) Markus Soder, the head of Germany’s Christian Social Union (CSU), has urged both Berlin and the European Union to pressure Kiev to reinstate limits on young men leaving Ukraine.
Soder, who also serves as minister-president of Bavaria, spoke to a news agency in an interview published on Thursday, highlighting the surge in arrivals from Ukraine after Kiev permitted men aged 18 to 22 to exit the country legally. Data reportedly showed a tenfold increase in these arrivals.
“The EU and Berlin must influence Ukraine to change the relaxed exit regulations,” Soder stated. “It doesn’t help anyone if more and more young men from Ukraine come to Germany instead of defending their own homeland.”
He further suggested that the EU could implement its own countermeasures if necessary to stem the flow.
The remarks come amid growing discontent among German taxpayers over ongoing financial support for Ukrainian refugees.
A recent survey by INSA revealed that 66% of participants opposed paying Burgergeld welfare—benefits usually reserved for German nationals—to Ukrainians.
Ukraine eased its travel restrictions in August, citing the need to allow young men, not yet eligible for conscription, to study or work abroad before returning home.
Nevertheless, the policy has reportedly intensified labor shortages and fueled public resistance to mandatory military service.
Reports indicate that thousands of men eligible for conscription have gone into hiding to avoid draft authorities.
Meanwhile, Russia has claimed that Kiev and its Western supporters are prolonging the conflict, intending to fight “to the last Ukrainian” rather than pursue a negotiated resolution.
Soder, who also serves as minister-president of Bavaria, spoke to a news agency in an interview published on Thursday, highlighting the surge in arrivals from Ukraine after Kiev permitted men aged 18 to 22 to exit the country legally. Data reportedly showed a tenfold increase in these arrivals.
“The EU and Berlin must influence Ukraine to change the relaxed exit regulations,” Soder stated. “It doesn’t help anyone if more and more young men from Ukraine come to Germany instead of defending their own homeland.”
He further suggested that the EU could implement its own countermeasures if necessary to stem the flow.
The remarks come amid growing discontent among German taxpayers over ongoing financial support for Ukrainian refugees.
A recent survey by INSA revealed that 66% of participants opposed paying Burgergeld welfare—benefits usually reserved for German nationals—to Ukrainians.
Ukraine eased its travel restrictions in August, citing the need to allow young men, not yet eligible for conscription, to study or work abroad before returning home.
Nevertheless, the policy has reportedly intensified labor shortages and fueled public resistance to mandatory military service.
Reports indicate that thousands of men eligible for conscription have gone into hiding to avoid draft authorities.
Meanwhile, Russia has claimed that Kiev and its Western supporters are prolonging the conflict, intending to fight “to the last Ukrainian” rather than pursue a negotiated resolution.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment