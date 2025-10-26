403
Trump Witnesses Signing Of Cambodia-Thailand Peace Deal In Kuala Lumpur
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 (KUNA) -- US President Donald Trump witnessed the signing of the Cambodia-Thailand peace deal ON Sunday between Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia in the presence of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.
During the signing ceremony, Trump explained that he had contacted Ibrahim last July, asking him to host the talks in a "neutral third location," and that the ceasefire was reached at the end of July after intensive talks in Kuala Lumpur.
Trump said, "This is a momentous day for all the people of Southeast Asia," adding that the agreement includes the release of 18 detained Cambodian soldiers and the deployment of observers from ASEAN countries, including Malaysia, to ensure the continuation of peace.
He added that the US also signed a major trade agreement with Cambodia and a critical minerals agreement with Thailand, explaining that the US will continue its strong economic and trade relations with both countries as long as they are committed to peace and stability.
Trump added that the Cambodia-Thailand peace deal represents a new model for American diplomacy that integrates security and economic development, emphasizing that the experience demonstrates the effectiveness of Malaysia's regional leadership and ASEAN's role in conflict management.
In reference to the situation in the Middle East, Trump said, "The situation in Gaza is very different, but it is also one that my administration is closely monitoring."
For his part, Cambodian Prime Minister Manet affirmed that the signing of the agreement between his country and Thailand represents a profound and significant historical moment, confirming that peace is always possible when countries have the courage and wisdom to pursue it.
He explained that the support of ASEAN, Malaysia, China, and a number of other partners has been a key factor in the success of the ceasefire.
Manet noted that the commanders of the Cambodian and Thai armies have already discussed the possibility of implementing a partial withdrawal of heavy weapons in the first phase as a sign of readiness to begin implementing the joint declaration.
Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said that the signing of the agreement represents "a new chapter in the history of relations between the two countries," noting that the joint declaration is a concrete step toward lasting peace that restores trust and stability to their border communities.
He added that "Thailand will begin the process of releasing the 18 detained Cambodian soldiers," stressing that it is a responsibility to work diligently and with sincerity to restore livelihoods and protect the well-being of communities along their shared border.
Charnvirakul announced that Thailand and the US had issued a joint statement on the framework for a bilateral trade agreement, which will facilitate tariff negotiations in preparation for its conclusion before the end of the year.
He also noted the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the two governments on cooperation in the field of critical minerals, strengthening resilient and sustainable supply chains for years to come.
For his part, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim expressed his deep appreciation to President Trump, commending his personal intervention that contributed to achieving a settlement and ending the military conflict.
He reiterated ASEAN's firm position that the region should be "a space for peace and prosperity."
The Cambodia-Thailand peace deal stipulates a comprehensive ceasefire, the withdrawal of heavy weapons, the release of prisoners, and the deployment of ASEAN monitors to ensure full compliance.
The deal is a culmination of intensive diplomatic efforts that began last July under Malaysian, American, and Chinese sponsorship following the border clashes between Thailand and Cambodia, which resulted in deaths and the displacement of thousands of civilians.
The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the three-day 47th ASEAN Summit which began on October 26, with the participation of leaders and heads of state of approximately 30 countries. (end)
