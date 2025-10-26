403
EU: Cambodia-Thailand Agreement Important Milestone Toward Peace
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Oct 26 (KUNA) -- EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas affirmed on Sunday that the agreement between Cambodia and Thailand represents "an important milestone in the path toward peace" between the two countries.
In a post on X, Kallas said, "The European Union commends the efforts made by U.S. President Donald Trump and Malaysia, as the current ASEAN Chair, in sealing this agreement."
She added, "The European Union stands ready to support the implementation of the deal, including by facilitating de-mining operations in the border areas."
It is worth noting that Thailand and Cambodia engaged last July in a five-day border conflict that left at least 48 people dead and forced hundreds of thousands to temporarily flee from both sides of the border, before a preliminary ceasefire agreement was reached on 28 July through Malaysian mediation and with the participation of the US. (end)
