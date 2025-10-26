403
Kuwait Amir Congratulates Austria On Nat' Day
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 26 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Sunday a cable of congratulations to the President of Austria, Dr. Alexander Van der Bellen, on his country's National Day.
His Highness the Amir wished the President and the Austrian people further progress and prosperity. (end)
