Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Austria On Nat'l Day
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 26 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent on Sunday a cable to the President of Austria, Dr. Alexander Van der Bellen, congratulating him on his country's National Day.
His Highness the Crown Prince wished the President and his people further progress and prosperity. (end)
