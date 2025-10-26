Is Baseer Ali 'Straight Or Not'? Malti Asks Amaal Mallik Zeishan Quadri Criticises Chahar

Evicted Zeishan Quadri called Malti Chahar's behaviour over Baseer Ali's personal enquiries 'cheap game' on Bigg Boss 19.

Bigg Boss 19 participant Zeishan Quadri has commented on Malti Chahar's questionable actions in the house. The Gangs of Wasseypur star chastised Malti for playing a "cheap game" by asking another competitor Amal if Baseer Ali was "straight or not."

In an exclusive interview with Zoom/Telly Talk India, Zeishan expressed his displeasure. He emphasised the question's superfluous nature and questioned Malti's intentions.

Zeishan, who had a strong relationship with Baseer at the house, remarked:“Main ne dekha wo episode, usne Amal se hi poocha – is he (Baseer) straight ya not? Malti ye first week mein bhi pooch sakti thi. Malti shocked ho gayi ye jaan ke ki Baseer bhi hamare group ka hissa hai. Aur Baseer mere chhote bhai jaisa hai. Toh mujhe lagta hai kahin na kahin mere hote hue main toh ye sawaal nahi poochti. Aur agar poochti, toh uska repurcussion bhi wahi jhelti aur wahi jhelti saamne saamne."

He underlined that sexuality-related issues should not be included in the game, reflecting the attitude of many Bigg Boss 19 viewers.

The actress lambasted Malti, questioning her intentions for bringing the issue on national television. He said:“Iska kya relation hai, matlab? Tum kya bicholi ho? Tise kya? Tum bicholi ho kya, ke tum iska rishta leke kahin aur jaati ho, wahan tumhara commission banta hai? Tumko kya farq pad raha, relation mein hai ya nahi hai? Tum apna kaam karo na dost. Ab wo straight hai ke nahi hai, tumko usse relation... tumko affair karna tha?"

He added,“Do you want to be in a relationship with him, with Baseer? Then who are you, and why are you asking Amal? Ya directly aap poochho, Baseer se poocho, wohi batayega kya hai wo, wohi batayega. Toh ye sab cheap game hai, which I didn't like."

Fans of the program agreed with Zeishan, noting that personal information about candidates should be kept private. Many emphasised that the Bigg Boss concept was intended for entertainment and strategy rather than investigating sensitive personal facts.

Zeishan's provocative words have sparked a debate on social media about the ethics and boundaries of reality television. While Malti's motives are still being questioned, the issue has contributed to the drama on Bigg Boss 19.