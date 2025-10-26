Abhijit Chavda Decodes Trump 2.0, Adani, Deep State & Global Power Shifts

Geopolitical expert Abhijit Chavda joins for an explosive discussion on Trump 2.0, Adani, and the hidden hands shaping world politics. He analyses the Deep State's influence, India's global ascent, Russian oil trade, and Pakistan's uncertain future-offering a sharp lens on the new world power play in motion.

