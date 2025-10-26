Rajamouli's THIS Movie Becomes Blockbuster Despite His Initial Doubts About It

Rajamouli's THIS Movie surprised everyone by becoming a blockbuster, even though the director himself had doubts about its performance. The film's success solidified Rajamouli's reputation for delivering hit movies.

Director Rajamouli is on an unstoppable streak. He's gaining global fame, with RRR even winning an Oscar. He has no flops, but he took big risks on films like Magadheera, Eega, and Baahubali 1.

Magadheera had a massive budget for its time, while Baahubali 1 needed pan-India success to break even. Eega was unique, as Rajamouli, with no VFX experience, entrusted the visual effects entirely to Makuta Studios.

Rajamouli said,“I didn't know VFX was part of post-production, so I asked for a pre-production design. After six months, the footage came out awful-the fly looked like a robot. Nothing was usable, and we had already spent ₹10 crore.”

Rajamouli said,“If we had spent less, I would have quit. Makuta said the design was our job. My mind went blank. We decided to study real flies and learned online that chilling them in a fridge slows them down for photoshoots.”.

Rajamouli explained that they chilled real flies in a fridge for a photoshoot, though some flew away due to the camera's heat. Through this process, they studied the flies' colors and movements, which helped create the final VFX design-and the film became a hit.