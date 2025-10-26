President Trump Imposes 10% Tariff On Canada Amid Reagan Ad Row

US President Donald Trump announced a fresh 10% tariff on Canadian goods, escalating tensions after a political row over a Reagan-themed ad involving Canadian leader Mark Carney. The move marks a sharp turn in US-Canada trade ties, drawing criticism from economists and sparking fresh diplomatic unease across North America.

