Trump's Dance Moves Go Viral At Malaysian Welcome Ceremony

US President Donald Trump surprised everyone at the ASEAN Summit welcome ceremony in Kuala Lumpur as his spontaneous dance moves went viral. Malaysian officials and delegates were seen cheering as Trump grooved briefly to the cultural tunes. The light-hearted moment quickly became the highlight of the diplomatic event online.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.