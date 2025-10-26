Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bigg Boss 19: Baseer & Nehal Out? Double Eviction Twist In Weekend Ka Vaar!


2025-10-26 05:00:43
A shocking double eviction twist is set to shake Bigg Boss 19! As per reports, Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama might exit the house this Weekend Ka Vaar after receiving the lowest votes. Salman Khan will reportedly address housemates' weak gameplay and reveal surprising alliances before announcing the double eviction.

