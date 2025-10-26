5 Fruits That Naturally Reduce Uric Acid Levels And Promote Better Health

High uric acid can accumulate in joints, causing limb and joint pain. Those with elevated uric acid should focus on a diet rich in low-purine foods to manage symptoms effectively.

Here are some fruits that can naturally help reduce uric acid levels and support overall health.

Berries are rich in antioxidants and vitamin C, which help reduce inflammation and flush out excess uric acid from the body, making them an effective natural remedy for managing uric acid levels.

Cherries are loaded with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds, which help lower uric acid levels, reduce joint pain, and prevent flare-ups of gout naturally.

Pineapple, packed with Vitamin C and antioxidants, helps reduce uric acid levels, supports joint health, and aids in preventing inflammation and gout-related discomfort naturally.

Citrus fruits like oranges and lemons, rich in Vitamin C, help lower uric acid levels, reduce inflammation, and support overall joint and kidney health naturally.

Eating papaya, rich in fiber and Vitamin C, aids in lowering uric acid levels and promotes better digestion and overall health.

Eating apples, rich in fiber and Vitamin C, helps manage uric acid levels and supports overall health.