Abhishek Nayar To Take Over As KKR Head Coach Ahead Of IPL 2026, Replacing Chandrakant Pandit

Former India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar is set to be appointed as the head coach of the Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Abhishek is already part of KKR's coaching staff as an assistant coach and has been widely credited for playing a key role in the team's 2024 title triumph.

The position of head coach at Kolkata Knight Riders was left vacant after Chandrakant Pandit stepped down from the role following the IPL 2025 season, wherein the team failed to qualify for the playoffs, finishing eighth on the points table. He stated that he would be exploring new opportunities. Following Chandrakant's departure, the KKR management was on the hunt for a new head coach as the team aims for revival ahead of the next IPL season.

The Kolkata-based IPL franchise has reportedly finalized Nayar's appointment as the head coach ahead of the players' retention and release.

KKR to Make Announcement Soon

According to a report by The Indian Express, the Kolkata Knight Riders have already informed Abhishek Nayar of his appointment as head coach, and the franchise is expected to make an official announcement soon.

Abhishek has a long association with the KKR, as he joined the franchise as a mentor and head coach of their academy in 2018. Later, the 45-year-old was elevated to the role of assistant coach until 2024. After the IPL 2024, Abhishek Nayar left the KKR coaching staff after he was appointed as India's assistant coach and served under head coach Gautam Gambhir.

However, Abhishek had a short stint with Team India before he was sacked as an assistant coach following the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series defeat to Australia in January. In the middle of the IPL 2025 season, he returned to the Kolkata Knight Riders, rejoining the team's backroom staff just days after his contract with Team India was terminated by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

ABHISHEK NAYAR - THE NEW HEAD COACH OF KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS [Devendra Pandey from Express Sports] twitter/2QS6C7Hxtd

- Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 26, 2025

Abhishek Nayar's appointment as head coach shows the franchise's faith in promoting experienced insiders who understand the team culture and can guide KKR back to competitive form in the upcoming IPL season.

What Lies Ahead for Abhishek Nayar as the Head Coach?

Abhishek Nayar's appointment as a head coach comes at a time when the Kolkata Knight Riders are looking to build their squad, regain consistency, and develop young talent after a disappointing IPL 2025 season. His first major task will be to finalize the list of players to be retained and released, working closely with the team management ahead of IPL 2026.

The 45-year-old will be handed with responsibility to resurrect KKR's culture, instill a winning culture and mindset, and steer the team back into playoff contention in the upcoming IPL season. Having worked with KKR since 2018, Abhishek Nayar brings a deep understanding of the franchise's ethos and culture and players' dynamics, making him well-equipped to lead the team through the rebuilding phase and maximize its potential ahead of the IPL 2026.

With coaching experience under his belt after retiring as a professional cricketer, Abhishek Nayar is set to bring tactical acumen, a player-based approach, and leadership to guide KKR to their fourth IPL triumph in the upcoming season of the tournament.