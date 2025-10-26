Aayush Sharma Birthday Special: Inside Salman Khan's Brother-In-Law's Life And Career

Salman Khan's brother-in-law, Aayush Sharma, turns 35 today. Born on October 26, 1990, in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, his film career has faced setbacks, with most movies underperforming, though he's now shooting a new project.

Salman Khan's brother-in-law, Aayush Sharma, celebrates his 35th birthday. He is the grandson of former cabinet minister and senior Congress leader Pandit Sukhram from Kotli village, Mandi. The Sharma family has a political legacy spanning over five decades, making them a prominent name in Himachal Pradesh politics.

Aayush Sharma's love for acting led him to Bollywood, where after years of hard work and struggle, he was finally launched into films by his brother-in-law, superstar Salman Khan, marking the start of his cinematic journey.

Aayush Sharma debuted in Bollywood with the 2018 film Loveyatri, produced by Salman Khan under his banner. Despite a budget of 32 crores and starring Warina Hussain, the film earned only 18.14 crores and was considered a commercial failure.

In 2021, Salman Khan launched Aayush Sharma in Antim: The Final Truth, starring alongside him. Despite a 48-crore budget, the film earned 59.11 crores at the box office and failed commercially.

In 2024, Aayush Sharma appeared in the film Ruslaan. The action film was directed by Karan Lalit Butani. Made on a budget of 25 crores, this film was a mega-disaster. It collected only 2.70 crores.

Aayush Sharma met Salman Khan's sister, Arpita Khan, at a party, and he fell in love at first sight. Their friendship turned into love, and the couple married in 2014, with Salman hosting a grand wedding celebration in Hyderabad.

After their marriage, Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan became parents to two children. Their son Ahil was born in 2016, and their daughter Ayat was born in 2019. Both children are very close to their uncle, Salman Khan.