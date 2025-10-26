Brook's Ton In Vain As NZ Beat England By 4 Wickets In ODI Series Opener

MENAFN - IANS) Mount Maunganui, Oct 26 (IANS) Harry Brook's stunning 135 went in vain as New Zealand beat England by four wickets in the ODI series opener here at Bay Oval on Sunday.

Batting first, England suffered a horrid top-order batting collapse as they were reeling 5 for 3, which soon became 10 for 4 and 56 for 6, but Brook's outrageous knock of 135 off 101 lifted the visitors to a respectable total of 223-10 in 35.2 overs.

Chasing 224, New Zealand were in real danger at 66-4, with Brydon Carse claiming three wickets in a new-ball spell. But, Michael Bracewell and Daryl Mitchell turned the tide in a fifth-wicket stand of 92. Bracewell went on to make 51 and Mitchell 78 not out as the hosts chased down the target with 13.2 overs to spare to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

After putting to bat first, England had a horrible start as Zakary Foulkes wreaked havoc with his maiden spell in ODI cricket. After Matt Henry removed Jamie Smith (0), Foulkes took out Ben Duckett (2), Joe Root (0) and Jacob Bethell (2), leaving England struggling 10-4 in 5.1 overs.

Jos Buttler was soon dismissed by Henry as misery piled up on England with the score of 33/5. Then Sam Curran nicked off at 56/6 to become Foulkes' fourth victim. It was the time when Brook took charge like a lone wolf.

The 26-year-old batter reached 50 in 36 deliveries before settling into a stand of 87 with Jamie Overton. When Overton fell to Jacob Duffy for 46, Brydan Carse (0) and Adil Rashid (4) quickly followed, but Brook continued with his onslaught and blasted three back-to-back sixes off Duffy to bring up his century, and followed it up with another trio of sixes in a single over from Henry to register his highest score in the format and taking England to a respectable total of 223.

In response, New Zealand too were struggling initially as Carse removed opener Will Young for 5 and Kane Williamson for a duck in his opening over. Luke Wood then got rid of Rachin Ravindra for run-a-ball 17. Carse struck again to take out Tom Latham (24), reducing the Black Caps to 66/4 in 11.2 overs.

Then, Bracewell and Mitchell swung the momentum New Zealand's way with a 92-run partnership for the fifth wicket, though they had a bit of luck on their side. Bracewell was dropped by Root at slip on just 2 during Overton's opening over, while Mitchell had a more obvious let-off on 33.

With the required run rate manageable, Bracewell ran himself out when 66 runs were still needed. Mitchell then signalled the final push with a ramped six over fine leg, followed by Santner adding two quick sixes off Rashid.

However, Santner was dismissed for 27, caught at long-on. Mitchell then sealed the win with a powerful shot over backward square.

Brief scores: New Zealand 224 /6 (Mitchell 78 not out, Bracewell 51, Carse 3-45) beat England 223 (Brook 135, Overton 46, Foulkes 4-41, Duffy 3-66) by four wickets.