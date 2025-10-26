403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israeli defense minister commands IDF to carry on demolitions in Gaza
(MENAFN) Israeli Defense Minister Yisrael Katz said on Saturday that he had instructed the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to continue demolitions in the portion of the Gaza Strip under Israeli control, in line with a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement.
“I have instructed the IDF to prioritize the destruction of the tunnels as the central task in the yellow zone currently under our control, alongside protecting soldiers and communities,” Katz wrote on social media platform X.
He noted that these operations are being coordinated with US officials, including the vice president, secretaries of state and defense, presidential envoys, and CENTCOM commanders, to implement US President Donald Trump’s plan. Katz emphasized the goal of “dismantling and destruction of all terror tunnels in the remaining territory under their responsibility, alongside disarming Hamas.”
“Demilitarizing Gaza through the destruction of Hamas's terror tunnels, alongside disarming Hamas, is, in my view, the most important strategic objective for achieving victory in Gaza,” he added. Katz also stressed that the most urgent moral mission is the safe return of all hostages and the fallen.
He said the overarching goal is to realize “the great victory achieved by the heroic IDF fighters against Hamas terrorists in Gaza,” noting that 60% of the terror tunnels remain intact.
The phased Gaza ceasefire agreement, brokered through regional and international mediation, took effect on October 10. Phase one includes the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, a partial Israeli withdrawal, and plans for rebuilding Gaza with a new governing mechanism without Hamas.
According to the Gaza Health Ministry, the conflict since October 2023 has resulted in more than 68,500 deaths and over 170,300 injuries.
“I have instructed the IDF to prioritize the destruction of the tunnels as the central task in the yellow zone currently under our control, alongside protecting soldiers and communities,” Katz wrote on social media platform X.
He noted that these operations are being coordinated with US officials, including the vice president, secretaries of state and defense, presidential envoys, and CENTCOM commanders, to implement US President Donald Trump’s plan. Katz emphasized the goal of “dismantling and destruction of all terror tunnels in the remaining territory under their responsibility, alongside disarming Hamas.”
“Demilitarizing Gaza through the destruction of Hamas's terror tunnels, alongside disarming Hamas, is, in my view, the most important strategic objective for achieving victory in Gaza,” he added. Katz also stressed that the most urgent moral mission is the safe return of all hostages and the fallen.
He said the overarching goal is to realize “the great victory achieved by the heroic IDF fighters against Hamas terrorists in Gaza,” noting that 60% of the terror tunnels remain intact.
The phased Gaza ceasefire agreement, brokered through regional and international mediation, took effect on October 10. Phase one includes the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, a partial Israeli withdrawal, and plans for rebuilding Gaza with a new governing mechanism without Hamas.
According to the Gaza Health Ministry, the conflict since October 2023 has resulted in more than 68,500 deaths and over 170,300 injuries.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment