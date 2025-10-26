403
Sudan’s army foils drone assault aiming for army base
(MENAFN) Sudan’s military announced that its air defense units successfully intercepted a drone strike aimed at a base in Kenana, located south of the capital, Khartoum. The action comes as clashes continue with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).
Reports indicate that army defenses responded to the drone attack early Saturday, targeting the Kenana military base in White Nile state. No casualties or damage were immediately reported.
The RSF had launched assaults on Khartoum International Airport and other strategic locations in Khartoum state earlier in the week, coinciding with the airport’s reopening after being closed for over two years. The first civilian passenger flight resumed on Wednesday. Sudanese forces regained control of the capital from the RSF in March.
In a related development, military sources stated that army-operated drones destroyed a cargo plane at Nyala airport in South Darfur state, which was under RSF control. There was no immediate response from the RSF regarding these incidents.
The conflict between Sudan’s national army and the RSF, ongoing since April 2023, has resulted in thousands of deaths and displaced millions of people.
