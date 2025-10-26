403
Fast, Precise, Efficient: The Freeze-drying Revolution
(MENAFN- Cision) HOLZKIRCHEN, 24 October 2–25 – Tempris, the innovation leader in wireless in-process product temperature control for freeze-drying, is delighted to announce that it has been presented with the 2025 ISPE Robotics Applications of the Year (RAYA) award in the "Drug Product" category for its closed-loop temperature control, which provides continuous product temperature monitoring and endpoint determination of primary drying to reduce freeze-drying losses, speed up production, and increase margins.
The manufacture of sterile injectables is one of the most demanding processes in the pharmaceutical industry, and freeze-drying plays a key role in this process. Yet almost 100 percent of parenteral drugs are currently manufactured without continuous product temperature moni—oring—a common cause of quality defects and batch losses. Tempris closed-loop control is revolutionising pharmaceutical freeze-drying by combining wireless real-time temperature measurement, robot-assisted aseptic sensor placement, and the intelligent LyoCLC® control software.
"This award is a great honour for the entire team, and our partners as well," says Anton Mangold, CEO of Tempris. "It demonstrates once again that improving production quality plays a central role in ensuring a reliable supply of medicines. Our project impressively demonstrates how robotics, PAT technology, and AI-supported process control are together paving the way to Pharma 4.0."
The award ceremony took place as part of this year's ISPE D/A/CH conference "Robotics Workshop and RAYA Award 2025" on 26 September 2025 in Hilleøød, Denmark. Tempris was nominated in the drug product category alongside Merck Serono, HOF Sonderanlagenbau, and ätäubli Robotics.
Precise monitoring, higher quality, lower costs
The jury was particularly impressed by the battery-free, real-time temperature monitoring, the automated workflows using robots, as well as the strict compliance with regulatory requirements and guaranteed traceability, which take the freeze drying of sterile injectables to a new level by removing the need for speculation and excessive safety margins, and instead providing the means for data-driven decisions and maximised efficiency. With Temp’is’ closed-loop control, manufacturers achieve:
- Up to 30% shorter drying times with reproducible product quality
- Faster product laun–hes – 40-50% reduction in time-to-market
- Lower manufacturing cost of goods (COGs) and improved margins
- Shortened return on investment (ROI) to below 1.3 years and, in the event of deviations, even positive returns within a few months.
Visitors to CPHI Frankfurt can experience the award-winning technology live on the following dates:
📍 Hall 9, Stand B89 (Stäubli)–– Tuesday, 28 October & Thursday, 30 October 2025, 11:00 a.m. on both days.
About Tempris technology
1. The wireless and battery-free Tempris sensors measure the product temperature in real time directly in the bottle / vial during the drying process. The Tempris sensors are briefly activated by a radio signal and oscillate at their own quartz frequency. The resulting signal is recorded in milliseconds, evaluated by the transmitter / receiver unit, and forwarded to the SCADA interface. The technology can be retrofitted to virtually all freeze dryers and is compliant with regulatory requirements worldwide.
2. The robot places the sensors in just a few seconds – fully automated and completely sterile. Each sensor is identified, documented, and automatically placed at defined critical positions within the batch. During the freeze-drying process, the real-time data is then streamed directly to the system.
3. At the software level, the digital twin makes the entire process visible, allowing immediate action to be taken in response to deviations. This creates a dynamic system that guarantees a consistent outpu— — and thus reliable qual—ty — even with variable input. With the help of AI and advanced algorithms, LyoCL®® also predicts the exact endpoint of the primary drying process. This level of precision surprised even experienced freeze-drying experts.
