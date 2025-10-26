403
China calls for US to respect trade deal following launch of probe
(MENAFN) China has urged the United States to “promptly correct its wrong practices and protect the hard-won outcomes of consultations” following the launch of a probe into Beijing’s adherence to the 2019 “Phase One” trade agreement.
Liu Pengyu, a spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in the U.S., emphasized the country’s commitment to the deal: "As a major country that takes its responsibilities seriously, China has scrupulously fulfilled its obligations in the Phase One Economic and Trade Agreement by protecting intellectual property, increasing imports, and providing greater market access."
The U.S. Trade Representative initiated a Section 301 investigation into China’s implementation of the 2019 Economic and Trade Agreement. The inquiry focuses on Beijing’s obligations to address structural issues in areas including intellectual property, technology transfer, agriculture, and financial services.
China has voiced strong opposition to what it described as “false accusations and related review measures.” Liu added: "Since signing the Phase One Economic and Trade Agreement, the US has systematically escalated economic and other forms of pressure against China, implementing a series of restrictive measures such as export controls and investment restrictions that repudiate the spirit of the Agreement," further stating that these actions caused "serious damage to the bilateral and trade ties."
