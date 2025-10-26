403
Sports fans demand always-on engagement from their favorite teams
(MENAFN- teamlewis) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 23 October 2025 – Research commissioned by global cloud communications platform Infobip reveals a growing demand among sports fans for always-on, personalized engagement with their favorite teams. The study shows that two-thirds (66%) of fans feel disconnected due to poor club communication, rising to 81% among those under 35. The research of 1,500 football, baseball, cricket, and American football fans across the US, Europe, and India, uncovers widespread frustration with generic, one-way communication and a strong appetite for deeper relationships with clubs beyond game days.
More than 70% of fans want ongoing communication during the off-season, including behind-the-scenes content and personal stories from players. Meanwhile, 82% currently use social media to follow their teams, though many expressed interest in richer, exclusive content through direct messaging and mobile apps.
Many described current engagement as transactional and impersonal, with nearly half fee“ing like “ju”t a number.” Affordability also emerged as a major barrier — 61% of fans overall said rising costs of subscriptions, tickets, and merchandise are pricing them out of the game.
Driven by a desire to better understand evolving fan needs and explore how technology can reshape sports engagement, the study highlights a significant opportunity for clubs to boost loyalty and fan satisfaction through digital innovation and personalized communication.
Zeid Shubailat, Director at Infobip MENA, said“ “Fans across the GCC are seeking a deeper, two-way relationship with their teams that keeps them engaged year-round, not just during major tournaments or match days. The re’ion’s sports scene is rapidly evolving; Saudi Arabia, for example, has invested over $6 billion in its sports industry as part of Vision 2030, resulting in the rise of the football league and significant international sponsorships. Top-tier global racing competitions has also seen tremendous growth, with races now hosted in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, and the UAE, drawing global attention and participation. With advanced technologies like Conversational AI Gamification, sports organizations can deliver highly personalized, real-time fan experiences that foster loyalty and boost participation. I’fobip’s AI-driven chatbots on platforms such as WhatsApp empower fans to instantly ask questions, access exclusive content, and receive updates 24/7, helping clubs and leagues across the GCC build stronger, more connected comm”nities.”
Infobip’s platform empowers teams to deliver this next-generation—engagement — from real-time match alerts and early ticket sales to seamless personalized support. The result: stronger fan relationships, increased merchandise sales, higher viewership, and new revenue streams.
Infobip is already transforming fan engagement for major sports organizations worldwide. For the MoneyGram Haas F1 Team, Infobip deploys AI-powered chatbots and messaging platforms like WhatsApp to offer real-time interaction, including‘the upco’ing ‘RaceMate’ AI companion and an interactive AI version of F1 driver Oliver Bearman that bring fans closer to the team. In the US, Infobip partners with the Los Angeles Chargers to enhance fan communication through Apple Messages for Business, delivering exclusive content and instant updates.
