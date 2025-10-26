403
N. Korea FM to undertake trips to Russia, Belarus
(MENAFN) North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui is scheduled to travel to Russia and Belarus, according to state media reports. The trips are being made at the invitation of the respective foreign ministries.
Details, including the specific dates of the visits, have not been disclosed. Choe previously visited Moscow last November, where she met with President Vladimir Putin.
In recent years, North Korea and Russia have strengthened ties, highlighted by a mutual defense agreement signed last year that obliges each country to provide military support if attacked by a third party.
Reports indicate that thousands of North Korean troops were deployed to Russia last year during the conflict in Ukraine, with several reportedly killed.
Additionally, last month, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko during China’s military parade in Beijing and extended an invitation for Lukashenko to visit North Korea.
