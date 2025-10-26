403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Shooting Injures Five at Pennsylvania University in U.S.
(MENAFN) A shooting at Lincoln University in Pennsylvania left at least five people injured Saturday evening as the campus celebrated Homecoming weekend festivities, authorities confirmed.
The gunfire erupted shortly after 9 p.m. local time (0100GMT) during the school's tailgate and yardfest event, according to media reports. The attack transformed what had been a festive gathering of students, alumni, and visitors into a scene of chaos.
All five victims were transported to area hospitals for treatment, though authorities have not disclosed the severity of their injuries or provided updates on their conditions.
Law enforcement agencies have launched an investigation into the violence, but officials have released no information about potential suspects, arrests, or what may have motivated the attack that disrupted the weekend celebration.
The incident occurred during one of the academic calendar's most significant social events, when campuses typically see increased attendance from returning graduates and community members. Lincoln University, a historically Black institution founded in 1854, was hosting its annual Homecoming—a cherished tradition featuring football games, social gatherings, and alumni reunions.
Authorities are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information about the shooting to come forward as the investigation continues.
The gunfire erupted shortly after 9 p.m. local time (0100GMT) during the school's tailgate and yardfest event, according to media reports. The attack transformed what had been a festive gathering of students, alumni, and visitors into a scene of chaos.
All five victims were transported to area hospitals for treatment, though authorities have not disclosed the severity of their injuries or provided updates on their conditions.
Law enforcement agencies have launched an investigation into the violence, but officials have released no information about potential suspects, arrests, or what may have motivated the attack that disrupted the weekend celebration.
The incident occurred during one of the academic calendar's most significant social events, when campuses typically see increased attendance from returning graduates and community members. Lincoln University, a historically Black institution founded in 1854, was hosting its annual Homecoming—a cherished tradition featuring football games, social gatherings, and alumni reunions.
Authorities are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information about the shooting to come forward as the investigation continues.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment