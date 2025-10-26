403
Trump says Putin’s meeting is possible only if deal could be reached
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump stated that he would only consider rescheduling a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin if he received guarantees that a resolution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict could be achieved.
"I'm gonna have to know that we're gonna make a deal. I'm not gonna be wasting my time," Trump told reporters while en route to Malaysia for the 47th ASEAN summit.
Expressing frustration with the stalled peace efforts, he added, "I've always had a great relationship with Vladimir Putin, but this has been very disappointing." He attributed the challenges of ending the war to "tremendous hatred" between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Putin.
Earlier in the week, a senior U.S. official indicated that plans for a second Trump-Putin summit were temporarily paused following communications between the U.S. Secretary of State and the Russian Foreign Minister. Trump had previously announced on October 16 that he intended to meet Putin in Hungary within two weeks but later canceled, saying the timing "didn't feel right."
Turning to relations with China, Trump expressed optimism about his upcoming meeting with President Xi Jinping, scheduled on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in South Korea. He anticipates reaching a "complete deal" with Beijing.
"I want our farmers to be taken care of. And he wants things also," Trump said, noting that discussions would address issues including fentanyl trafficking from China. He also indicated that Russian oil purchases might be discussed, observing that China is "cutting back very substantially" while India is "cutting back completely" following U.S. sanctions.
"I think we have a really good chance of making a very comprehensive deal," he added, signaling cautious optimism about the outcome of the talks.
