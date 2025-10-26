403
Trump links Putin meeting with assurance to end Ukraine-Russia war
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he would only reschedule a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin if he receives guarantees that a deal to end the Russia-Ukraine war could be achieved. “I'm gonna have to know that we're gonna make a deal. I'm not gonna be wasting my time,” Trump told reporters while traveling to Malaysia for the 47th ASEAN Summit.
Trump expressed frustration with the ongoing peace process, noting, “I've always had a great relationship with Vladimir Putin, but this has been very disappointing.” He described the conflict as more complicated than anticipated due to “tremendous hatred” between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Putin.
A White House official said plans for a second Trump-Putin summit were paused following a call between Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
Trump had originally announced on October 16 that he would meet Putin in Hungary within two weeks but canceled on Wednesday, saying “it didn't feel right.”
When asked about his upcoming meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday, Trump expressed confidence in reaching a “complete deal” with Beijing. The leaders are scheduled to meet in South Korea on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.
Trump said discussions will focus on supporting American farmers and addressing fentanyl trafficking from China. He also indicated that Russian oil purchases may be raised, noting that China is “cutting back very substantially” while India is “cutting back completely” due to US sanctions. He added, “I think we have a really good chance of making a very comprehensive deal.”
