Reports highlighting Israel genocide get submitted to Gaza Tribunal
(MENAFN) During the ongoing final session of the Gaza Tribunal, international legal experts, human rights groups, and media organizations submitted extensive documentation of alleged Israeli atrocities in the Gaza Strip. The session, focused on “Complicity, International System, Resistance, and Solidarity,” is gathering firsthand accounts and analyses to record human rights violations.
The four-day public tribunal, held at a university in Istanbul, features testimonies from survivors, journalists, and legal specialists. These contributions aim to create a comprehensive record of events in Gaza.
Representatives from a media platform dedicated to archiving digital testimonies stressed the importance of preserving these records. A spokesperson explained: "Witness Eye is a platform… established by media professionals in order to make a digital archive of the testimonies, statements of the people who are really, at the moment, living under the shadow of a genocide, and is also trying to amplify the voices of the people who are showing solidarity and sharing the Palestinian cause. Over the past two years, Witness Eye has collected testimonies and evidence, digital video evidence from over 100 people. And at the moment, it's a privilege and honor for me to hand over these pieces of evidence that are showing the genocide, especially from the people who are living in Gaza."
A representative from a human rights association also highlighted the importance of firsthand accounts in documenting the crisis: "We have watched everything on television. But you are just registering for the history. So we are the eyewitnesses. That's why I'm presenting my reports to Mr. Richard and Steve June," they said.
The tribunal continues to serve as a platform for compiling and safeguarding these accounts, aiming to ensure that the experiences of those affected are formally recorded and recognized.
