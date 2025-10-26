403
Who: Gaza Hunger Emergency Shows No Signs of Abating
(MENAFN) The World Health Organization issued a stark assessment Thursday revealing that humanitarian conditions across Gaza remain dire two weeks into a tenuous truce, with aid deliveries failing to address catastrophic food shortages and critically ill patients dying as evacuation efforts fall drastically short.
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus delivered the grim update during a Geneva briefing, acknowledging the agreement's survival while emphasizing its limitations. "The ceasefire announced two weeks ago is fragile and has been violated, but continues to hold, which is great news for everyone," Tedros stated. "However, the crisis is far from over, and the needs are immense."
Despite modest increases in humanitarian supplies entering the besieged territory, the volume represents merely a small portion of what populations require, Tedros emphasized, noting "there is no shift in amount of aid since ceasefire." Aid quantities have risen but remain "only a fraction" of actual requirements.
The hunger emergency shows no signs of abating, he warned. "There is no dent in hunger because there is not enough food," Tedros explained, adding that reversing malnutrition requires sustained intervention over extended periods. Compounding the crisis, many vehicles now crossing into Gaza carry commercial goods rather than humanitarian supplies—products starving residents cannot purchase.
Medical evacuations present another critical bottleneck. Tedros stressed that "once-a-week medical evacuations are not enough," criticizing the minimal access routes available for transporting patients. He called on Israel to immediately permit critically ill Palestinians to access West Bank facilities, including those in East Jerusalem. "For some, delays mean death," he declared, revealing that 700 patients have perished while awaiting transfer.
Approximately 15,000 individuals—among them 4,000 children—urgently require specialized treatment unavailable within Gaza's decimated healthcare infrastructure, Tedros noted, appealing to nations worldwide to accept additional patients.
He demanded immediate opening of all border crossings, particularly Rafah, which was scheduled to resume operations last week. "A significant amount of aid has built up at Al-Arish in Egypt that is ready to enter Gaza as soon as the crossing is opened," Tedros said.
The WHO's 60-day emergency response plan carries a $45 million price tag for maintaining essential services, enhancing disease monitoring systems, and coordinating partner organizations, according to Tedros. However, he cautioned that comprehensive reconstruction of Gaza's shattered healthcare system "will cost at least $7 billion."
Current casualty figures exceed 170,000 wounded, including 5,000 amputees and 3,600 individuals suffering severe burn injuries, while roughly one million people require mental health intervention, he reported.
