403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy and Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation host intercultural relations panel
(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Abu Dhabi, UAE, 23 October 2025: The Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA) and the Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation (ADMAF) hosted a special panel discussion titled “Intercultural Relations Exchange between the UAE and Japan”, to commemorate more than five decades of friendship and diplomatic relations between the United Arab Emirates and Japan.
The panel featured high-level perspectives from H.E. Ken Okaniwa, Ambassador of Japan to the UAE; and H.E. Shihab Ahmed Al Faheem, UAE Ambassador to Japan. The speakers reflected on the cultural values and shared experiences that have shaped UAE – Japan relations since their establishment more than fifty years ago.
H.E. Nickolay Mladenov, Director General of AGDA, emphasised the importance of cultural diplomacy as a form of soft power that bridges nations and builds mutual understanding. He said: “For more than fifty years, the UAE and Japan have built a partnership rooted in mutual respect and shared aspirations, and its future will be defined by the efforts we are investing in dialogue, education, and cultural exchange today. At AGDA, we always embrace cultural diplomacy as a cornerstone of international relations, one that builds trust, deepens cooperation, and lays the foundations for enduring peace. This panel is a testament to our commitment to equipping future leaders with the skills and vision to carry this partnership forward for generations to come.”
Her Excellency Huda Alkhamis-Kanoo, Founder of the Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation (ADMAF), and Founder and Artistic Director of the Abu Dhabi Festival said: “As part of the 15th year of the Riwaq Al-Fikr initiative, which empowers innovative thinking by bringing together leading figures in the fields of thought, politics, culture and media, we hosted a panel discussion titled ‘Intercultural Relations Exchange between the UAE and Japan’. The discussion highlighted the deep ties between our two nations, cultivated over more than fifty years of cooperation, understanding, and diplomatic, economic and cultural engagement. It also reflects the Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation’s commitment to investing in the next generation, equipping them to face sustainability challenges and ensuring the continuity of cultural and intellectual renaissance through creative thinking.”
She added: “The discussion emphasised the UAE’s pioneering role in enhancing Japan’s presence in the Arab region across multiple fields, while celebrating Japan as the Country of Honour at the 22nd edition of the Abu Dhabi Festival 2025. In partnership with the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, this pivotal discussion sought to expand new horizons for future collaboration, strengthening bilateral relations through knowledge exchange, institutional partnerships and cultural diplomacy.”
The event reinforced the shared values of harmony, peace and innovation that unite the two organisations and underpin UAE–Japan relations. As both countries look ahead to the next fifty years, the panel underscored the importance of cultural exchange, education and collaboration in building a resilient and globally relevant partnership.
The panel featured high-level perspectives from H.E. Ken Okaniwa, Ambassador of Japan to the UAE; and H.E. Shihab Ahmed Al Faheem, UAE Ambassador to Japan. The speakers reflected on the cultural values and shared experiences that have shaped UAE – Japan relations since their establishment more than fifty years ago.
H.E. Nickolay Mladenov, Director General of AGDA, emphasised the importance of cultural diplomacy as a form of soft power that bridges nations and builds mutual understanding. He said: “For more than fifty years, the UAE and Japan have built a partnership rooted in mutual respect and shared aspirations, and its future will be defined by the efforts we are investing in dialogue, education, and cultural exchange today. At AGDA, we always embrace cultural diplomacy as a cornerstone of international relations, one that builds trust, deepens cooperation, and lays the foundations for enduring peace. This panel is a testament to our commitment to equipping future leaders with the skills and vision to carry this partnership forward for generations to come.”
Her Excellency Huda Alkhamis-Kanoo, Founder of the Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation (ADMAF), and Founder and Artistic Director of the Abu Dhabi Festival said: “As part of the 15th year of the Riwaq Al-Fikr initiative, which empowers innovative thinking by bringing together leading figures in the fields of thought, politics, culture and media, we hosted a panel discussion titled ‘Intercultural Relations Exchange between the UAE and Japan’. The discussion highlighted the deep ties between our two nations, cultivated over more than fifty years of cooperation, understanding, and diplomatic, economic and cultural engagement. It also reflects the Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation’s commitment to investing in the next generation, equipping them to face sustainability challenges and ensuring the continuity of cultural and intellectual renaissance through creative thinking.”
She added: “The discussion emphasised the UAE’s pioneering role in enhancing Japan’s presence in the Arab region across multiple fields, while celebrating Japan as the Country of Honour at the 22nd edition of the Abu Dhabi Festival 2025. In partnership with the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, this pivotal discussion sought to expand new horizons for future collaboration, strengthening bilateral relations through knowledge exchange, institutional partnerships and cultural diplomacy.”
The event reinforced the shared values of harmony, peace and innovation that unite the two organisations and underpin UAE–Japan relations. As both countries look ahead to the next fifty years, the panel underscored the importance of cultural exchange, education and collaboration in building a resilient and globally relevant partnership.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment