403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Thailand, Cambodia ink peace deal after fatal July clashes
(MENAFN) Cambodia and Thailand formally signed a peace agreement on Sunday in Kuala Lumpur, aiming to resolve their long-standing border dispute that erupted into deadly clashes in July.
US President Donald Trump, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, and Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul attended the signing at the 47th ASEAN Summit. Trump said the accord commits both countries to “cease all hostilities and work to build good, neighborly relationships.”
The agreement includes the release of 18 Cambodian prisoners of war and the deployment of ASEAN observers, including from Malaysia, to ensure the peace holds. Following the July clashes, a ceasefire brokered by Trump and Anwar helped de-escalate tensions, displacing thousands of people.
Trump emphasized the economic dimension, noting that both nations “do a lot of business” and that promoting trade can help prevent future conflicts. Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet thanked Trump for his efforts and said he had nominated the US president for the Nobel Peace Prize in recognition of his mediation. Manet also acknowledged support from China and other countries in maintaining the truce.
Both sides agreed to begin the removal of heavy weapons from border areas as a confidence-building measure. Charnvirakul highlighted that the declaration reflects the “will to resolve differences peacefully, in full respect of sovereignty and territorial integrity.”
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar praised all parties involved and commended Trump’s “concern, empathy, and commitment” to supporting the peace deal. Trump additionally noted that he expects to quickly address recent tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan, confident that an agreement will be reached.
US President Donald Trump, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, and Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul attended the signing at the 47th ASEAN Summit. Trump said the accord commits both countries to “cease all hostilities and work to build good, neighborly relationships.”
The agreement includes the release of 18 Cambodian prisoners of war and the deployment of ASEAN observers, including from Malaysia, to ensure the peace holds. Following the July clashes, a ceasefire brokered by Trump and Anwar helped de-escalate tensions, displacing thousands of people.
Trump emphasized the economic dimension, noting that both nations “do a lot of business” and that promoting trade can help prevent future conflicts. Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet thanked Trump for his efforts and said he had nominated the US president for the Nobel Peace Prize in recognition of his mediation. Manet also acknowledged support from China and other countries in maintaining the truce.
Both sides agreed to begin the removal of heavy weapons from border areas as a confidence-building measure. Charnvirakul highlighted that the declaration reflects the “will to resolve differences peacefully, in full respect of sovereignty and territorial integrity.”
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar praised all parties involved and commended Trump’s “concern, empathy, and commitment” to supporting the peace deal. Trump additionally noted that he expects to quickly address recent tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan, confident that an agreement will be reached.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment