403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US Imposes Broad Sanctions on Colombian President
(MENAFN) The United States has enacted extensive sanctions targeting Colombian President Gustavo Petro, his family members, and a top minister, alleging that he has permitted drug cartels to thrive and funnel narcotics into North America.
Petro dismissed the claims, asserting that his government has achieved unprecedented success in confiscating drugs and dismantling criminal organizations.
In a statement released on Friday, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that since Petro assumed office in 2022, “cocaine production in Colombia has exploded to the highest rate in decades, flooding the United States and poisoning Americans.”
Bessent also emphasized that US President Donald Trump is taking “strong action to protect our nation and make clear that we will not tolerate the trafficking of drugs into our nation.”
Washington indicated that the sanctions also cover First Lady Veronica del Socorro Alcocer Garcia, Petro’s son Nicolas, and Interior Minister Armando Benedetti, whom it labeled as the Colombian leader’s collaborators. The measures freeze any assets they hold in the US and bar American businesses from engaging with them.
Earlier, Trump referred to Petro as “a lousy leader” and “a thug,” while characterizing Colombia as “a drug den.”
Responding on X, Petro rejected the sanctions, insisting that his administration has “seized more cocaine than any in the entire history of the world.”
He criticized the Treasury’s move as “an arbitrariness typical of an oppressive regime,” declaring: “We do not kneel, we are not a colony of anyone.”
Petro dismissed the claims, asserting that his government has achieved unprecedented success in confiscating drugs and dismantling criminal organizations.
In a statement released on Friday, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that since Petro assumed office in 2022, “cocaine production in Colombia has exploded to the highest rate in decades, flooding the United States and poisoning Americans.”
Bessent also emphasized that US President Donald Trump is taking “strong action to protect our nation and make clear that we will not tolerate the trafficking of drugs into our nation.”
Washington indicated that the sanctions also cover First Lady Veronica del Socorro Alcocer Garcia, Petro’s son Nicolas, and Interior Minister Armando Benedetti, whom it labeled as the Colombian leader’s collaborators. The measures freeze any assets they hold in the US and bar American businesses from engaging with them.
Earlier, Trump referred to Petro as “a lousy leader” and “a thug,” while characterizing Colombia as “a drug den.”
Responding on X, Petro rejected the sanctions, insisting that his administration has “seized more cocaine than any in the entire history of the world.”
He criticized the Treasury’s move as “an arbitrariness typical of an oppressive regime,” declaring: “We do not kneel, we are not a colony of anyone.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment