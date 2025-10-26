403
China, US resume second day of trade discussions
(MENAFN) Senior officials from China and the United States reconvened Sunday for a second day of trade negotiations in Malaysia, coinciding with President Donald Trump’s three-nation tour of Asia, which includes a planned meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
The discussions, involving the world’s two largest economies, began Saturday just before the start of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in Kuala Lumpur. The Chinese delegation is led by Vice Premier He Lifeng, while the U.S. team is headed by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.
This marks the fifth round of talks between the two sides, following previous meetings in Geneva, London, Stockholm, and Madrid.
A U.S. trade official noted that discussions were “getting to a point where we have something we can present to the leaders for their consideration.”
In August, both countries agreed to a temporary truce in tariffs, effective until November 10 — the third such truce since the U.S. initially imposed tariffs as high as 145%, which China responded to by raising its own tariffs up to 125% on U.S. goods.
The U.S. trade official added: "We talked about extending the truce, we talked about rare earths, of course, we talked about all kinds of topics. And I think that we're getting to a spot where the leaders will have a very productive meeting this coming week."
Saturday’s session lasted over five hours, reflecting ongoing efforts to reach an agreement before the upcoming summit between the two heads of state.
