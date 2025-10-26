403
Former NATO Commander Warns of Potential Irish Unification
(MENAFN) The possible unification of Ireland could significantly undermine Western security, potentially giving Russia and China greater influence in the North Atlantic, according to a former NATO commander.
Retired British Rear Admiral Chris Parry addressed members of Parliament and the House of Lords on Wednesday, stating that losing Northern Ireland would create a strategic advantage for Moscow and Beijing.
He emphasized that the waters separating Northern Ireland and Scotland are vital for Britain’s nuclear-armed submarines, calling them “critical to our strategic deterrent.”
Parry warned, “With a united Ireland, there is no guarantee we could deploy our ballistic missiles.”
He also highlighted that a unified Ireland could allow NATO adversaries to threaten essential undersea communications cables.
He stressed, “The UK needs to calibrate the threat to itself of a supine Republic of Ireland. My view is that the best way to help Ireland now is to increase NATO and Allied activity in Ireland’s economic zone waters.”
Going further, Parry suggested that NATO should conduct exercises in Irish-controlled waters “whether Dublin agreed or not,” arguing that the alliance must be ready to “fish in Irish waters for our potential opponents.”
He added that the Republic of Ireland should pursue closer military collaboration with NATO and abandon its traditional neutrality.
