403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Cambodia, Thailand ink peace agreement to resolve border dispute
(MENAFN) Cambodia and Thailand finalized a peace agreement in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, aiming to resolve their long-standing border tensions.
"Both countries are agreeing to cease all hostilities and work to build good, neighborly relationships," US President Donald Trump said during the signing ceremony, joined by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, and Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.
The agreement, reached during the 47th ASEAN Summit, includes the release of 18 Cambodian prisoners of war. Trump noted, "Under this agreement, observers from ASEAN countries, including Malaysia, will be deployed to make sure that the peace prevails and endures."
The border dispute escalated into deadly clashes in July, displacing thousands. A ceasefire brokered earlier by Trump and Anwar helped halt the fighting, with both sides taking steps toward de-escalation.
"We do a lot of business with both of them. We have to use that business to make sure they don't get into wars, but this is going to be a very long peace," Trump added.
Prime Minister Hun Manet expressed gratitude for Trump’s involvement, stating that he had nominated the U.S. president for the Nobel Peace Prize, "reflecting the gratitude" of his people. Manet also acknowledged China and other nations for supporting the truce.
He reaffirmed Cambodia’s commitment to the agreement, saying the country will "work closely with Thailand and all our partners to ensure that this peace endures and brings tangible benefit to our peoples." Manet added, "Our two commanders are discussing on the possibility of start of ... partial withdrawal of the first phase ... as an indication of our willingness to share that the execution of the joint declarations."
"Both countries are agreeing to cease all hostilities and work to build good, neighborly relationships," US President Donald Trump said during the signing ceremony, joined by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, and Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.
The agreement, reached during the 47th ASEAN Summit, includes the release of 18 Cambodian prisoners of war. Trump noted, "Under this agreement, observers from ASEAN countries, including Malaysia, will be deployed to make sure that the peace prevails and endures."
The border dispute escalated into deadly clashes in July, displacing thousands. A ceasefire brokered earlier by Trump and Anwar helped halt the fighting, with both sides taking steps toward de-escalation.
"We do a lot of business with both of them. We have to use that business to make sure they don't get into wars, but this is going to be a very long peace," Trump added.
Prime Minister Hun Manet expressed gratitude for Trump’s involvement, stating that he had nominated the U.S. president for the Nobel Peace Prize, "reflecting the gratitude" of his people. Manet also acknowledged China and other nations for supporting the truce.
He reaffirmed Cambodia’s commitment to the agreement, saying the country will "work closely with Thailand and all our partners to ensure that this peace endures and brings tangible benefit to our peoples." Manet added, "Our two commanders are discussing on the possibility of start of ... partial withdrawal of the first phase ... as an indication of our willingness to share that the execution of the joint declarations."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment