403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kremlin Claims UK, EU Aim to Prolong Ukraine Conflict
(MENAFN) President Vladimir Putin’s aide, Kirill Dmitriev, asserted that the European Union and the United Kingdom are attempting to undermine Russia-US negotiations and extend the Ukraine conflict as a way to divert public attention from economic difficulties at home.
Dmitriev told reporters on Friday, upon his arrival in the United States for talks with American officials, that there have been “numerous attempts” by Kiev’s European supporters to sabotage discussions between Moscow and Washington, particularly between Presidents Putin and Donald Trump.
He accused London and Brussels of obstructing “many attempts to resolve the conflict,” arguing that they want the war to persist because “the British economy is in dire straits, and so is the EU’s.”
Dmitriev emphasized that for the UK and EU, “it is important … to maintain the image of Russia as an enemy,” while asserting that Moscow intends to continue its conversations with Washington to clarify its stance.
He also claimed that Kiev is acting “at the request of the British and Europeans who want the conflict to continue,” suggesting that Ukraine is intentionally prolonging negotiations and resisting solutions to pressing issues, effectively “disrupting the dialogue” at the direction of its Western allies.
Dmitriev told reporters on Friday, upon his arrival in the United States for talks with American officials, that there have been “numerous attempts” by Kiev’s European supporters to sabotage discussions between Moscow and Washington, particularly between Presidents Putin and Donald Trump.
He accused London and Brussels of obstructing “many attempts to resolve the conflict,” arguing that they want the war to persist because “the British economy is in dire straits, and so is the EU’s.”
Dmitriev emphasized that for the UK and EU, “it is important … to maintain the image of Russia as an enemy,” while asserting that Moscow intends to continue its conversations with Washington to clarify its stance.
He also claimed that Kiev is acting “at the request of the British and Europeans who want the conflict to continue,” suggesting that Ukraine is intentionally prolonging negotiations and resisting solutions to pressing issues, effectively “disrupting the dialogue” at the direction of its Western allies.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment