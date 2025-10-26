403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
ASEAN summit leaders welcome Timor-Leste as eleventh member
(MENAFN) The 47th summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) began Sunday in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, with leaders officially welcoming Timor-Leste as the bloc’s 11th member. This marks ASEAN’s first expansion in 26 years.
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, hosting the summit, attended the opening ceremony at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, where Timor-Leste—also known as East Timor—was formally admitted. The country first applied for membership in 2011 and gained observer status in 2022. ASEAN, founded in Bangkok on 8 August 1967, currently comprises Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.
The summit, running through Tuesday under the theme “Inclusivity and Sustainability,” brings together leaders from ASEAN member states, as well as officials from the US, China, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, South Africa, and other key partners. US President Donald Trump attended the event and, alongside Anwar, participated in the signing of a peace accord between Cambodia and Thailand, following deadly border clashes in July.
Timor-Leste, a nation of 1.3 million people that gained independence in 2002, is the first country to join ASEAN since Cambodia in 1999, highlighting the bloc’s ongoing efforts to strengthen regional unity and cooperation.
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, hosting the summit, attended the opening ceremony at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, where Timor-Leste—also known as East Timor—was formally admitted. The country first applied for membership in 2011 and gained observer status in 2022. ASEAN, founded in Bangkok on 8 August 1967, currently comprises Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.
The summit, running through Tuesday under the theme “Inclusivity and Sustainability,” brings together leaders from ASEAN member states, as well as officials from the US, China, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, South Africa, and other key partners. US President Donald Trump attended the event and, alongside Anwar, participated in the signing of a peace accord between Cambodia and Thailand, following deadly border clashes in July.
Timor-Leste, a nation of 1.3 million people that gained independence in 2002, is the first country to join ASEAN since Cambodia in 1999, highlighting the bloc’s ongoing efforts to strengthen regional unity and cooperation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment