Reliance Industries Evaluates Sanctions Impact on Russian Oil Supply
(MENAFN) India’s leading oil refiner, Reliance Industries, is examining the consequences of Western sanctions on its Russian suppliers and plans to modify its operations as necessary, all while ensuring domestic energy security, the company stated.
The declaration, reviewed by a news agency on Friday, comes after earlier reports suggested that Indian buyers might suspend imports of Russian crude in response to the latest sanctions imposed by the US, EU, and UK on major oil companies Rosneft and Lukoil.
Western nations have consistently imposed sanctions on Moscow due to the conflict in Ukraine. On Wednesday, the United States joined the European Union and the United Kingdom in introducing additional measures targeting the two prominent Russian oil firms.
Reliance, which has a decade-long agreement to procure nearly 500,000 barrels of crude daily from Rosneft, has reportedly become India’s largest Russian oil importer by volume this year.
Rosneft also holds a 49% stake in Nayara Energy, which operates the Vadinar refinery in Gujarat, a western state of India.
The company stated it is “currently assessing the implications, including the new compliance requirements,” for both its crude oil imports and refined product exports to Europe.
Reliance also noted that it would adhere to any directives from the Indian government to remain consistent with the country’s “energy security” objectives.
The refiner emphasized that it would adjust its operations to comply with new regulations and navigate shifting market conditions, “while maintaining the relationships with its suppliers.”
