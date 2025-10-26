403
Russia Denies Entering Lithuanian Airspace
(MENAFN) Russia’s Defense Ministry has dismissed allegations that its military planes crossed into Lithuania’s airspace.
Similar claims have been made by other NATO and EU nations in recent weeks, all of which Moscow has also rejected.
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda stated on Thursday that a Russian Su-30 fighter and an Il-78 transport aircraft had penetrated 700 meters into Lithuanian airspace.
According to reports, two Spanish Eurofighter jets stationed in Lithuania under NATO’s Baltic Air Policing mission were quickly dispatched in response.
In a post on X, Nauseda described the incident as “a blatant breach of international law and territorial integrity of Lithuania” and condemned it as “reckless and dangerous behavior.” He emphasized that “we have to react to this.”
The Russian Defense Ministry countered the accusations, explaining that its planes were conducting routine training exercises over the Kaliningrad Region on Thursday and “did not deviate from their route or violate the borders of other states.”
The ministry noted that this was corroborated by “objective control data.”
Moscow’s statement comes amid a surge of similar claims from various NATO and EU countries alleging that Russian aircraft or drones have recently entered their airspace.
The Kremlin has consistently dismissed these accusations as unfounded, highlighting the persistent absence of evidence in all such incidents.
