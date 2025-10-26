403
Israel Defense Minister gives green light on destroying Gaza
(MENAFN) Israeli Defense Minister Yisrael Katz announced Saturday that he has instructed the military to continue demolitions in areas of the Gaza Strip still under Israeli control, in line with a ceasefire and prisoner exchange arrangement.
“I have instructed the IDF (military) to prioritize the destruction of the tunnels as the central task in the yellow zone currently under our control, alongside protecting the soldiers and communities,” Katz wrote on social media.
He emphasized that these operations are coordinated alongside discussions with U.S. officials, including the vice president, secretaries of state and defense, presidential envoys, and military commanders, to implement a plan aimed at the full “dismantling and destruction of all terror tunnels in the remaining territory under their responsibility, alongside disarming Hamas.”
“Demilitarizing Gaza through the destruction of Hamas's terror tunnels, alongside disarming Hamas, is, in my view, the most important strategic objective for achieving victory in Gaza,” Katz added.
He also highlighted the moral priority of returning all hostages and the deceased to their families, stating, “we will do everything to fulfill this sacred and critical mission.” Katz reiterated that the overarching strategic goal is “the demilitarization of Gaza through the complete destruction of the terror tunnels, 60% of which still remain—alongside disarming Hamas.”
The phased ceasefire agreement, brokered with regional and international mediation, came into effect on October 10. The first phase includes the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, a partial Israeli withdrawal, reconstruction efforts in Gaza, and the establishment of a new governing mechanism without Hamas.
Since October 2023, reports indicate that the conflict has resulted in over 68,500 deaths and more than 170,300 injuries in Gaza.
