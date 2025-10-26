403
Putin’s Aide Warns Trump Against Following Biden’s Policies
(MENAFN) The aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kirill Dmitriev, has cautioned that the administration of US President Donald Trump should avoid turning “into the Bidens” by adopting the same misguided and ineffective strategies that have already shown to be futile in dealing with Russia.
Dmitriev made these comments during a visit to the United States on Friday, shortly after Washington unveiled new sanctions targeting Russian oil giants Rosneft and Lukoil.
He described the sanctions as “unfriendly steps” and emphasized that “the language of pressure does not work with Russia.”
The presidential aide suggested that these measures mirror the approach used by former President Joe Biden and warned that repeating such tactics would be counterproductive.
“Sanctions and unfriendly measures will have no impact on the Russian economy. They will only lead to growing prices at United States gas stations because the prices are already going up,” Dmitriev remarked.
He added, “We will convey to our American colleagues that they must not become the Bidens, must not follow the false, completely wrong and failed approaches of Biden and his administration.”
Despite the recent US sanctions, Dmitriev affirmed that Russia is still willing to engage in cooperation.
“The potential for economic cooperation with Russia remains, but only if there is a respectful attitude toward Russia’s national interests,” he concluded.
