403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
German Official Says EU Could Face Rising Drug Influx
(MENAFN) The European Union may experience an increase in narcotics due to US President Donald Trump’s “war on drugs,” which is focusing on purported traffickers in the Caribbean and Pacific, according to a German authority.
German Drug Commissioner Hendrik Streeck told a media outlet on Thursday that a stricter US crackdown on cartels operating in Colombia and Venezuela could worsen Europe’s drug challenges.
Streeck cautioned that traffickers might alter their sea and land routes while also expanding their activities online. He noted, “Organized crime is already highly dynamic, especially online.”
He also warned of an “impending crisis” in Germany, pointing to declining cocaine prices, an increase in younger users, and a rise in drug-related fatalities among individuals under 30.
On Friday, while unveiling an annual report on drug-related offenses, Streeck described an “alarming” increase in hard drug consumption. Germany’s Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt added that the country is confronting a “massive drug problem.”
Cocaine availability continues to grow across the EU, with member nations reporting record seizures for the seventh consecutive year in 2023, based on data from the bloc’s Drugs Agency.
Washington has intensified anti-trafficking operations, describing them as part of an initiative to disrupt smuggling channels and production networks connected to the US opioid epidemic.
US forces have targeted suspected drug vessels in the Caribbean and Pacific, including some Washington claims were associated with Venezuela, resulting in dozens of fatalities. Caracas denies any involvement and accuses Washington of pursuing “regime change.”
German Drug Commissioner Hendrik Streeck told a media outlet on Thursday that a stricter US crackdown on cartels operating in Colombia and Venezuela could worsen Europe’s drug challenges.
Streeck cautioned that traffickers might alter their sea and land routes while also expanding their activities online. He noted, “Organized crime is already highly dynamic, especially online.”
He also warned of an “impending crisis” in Germany, pointing to declining cocaine prices, an increase in younger users, and a rise in drug-related fatalities among individuals under 30.
On Friday, while unveiling an annual report on drug-related offenses, Streeck described an “alarming” increase in hard drug consumption. Germany’s Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt added that the country is confronting a “massive drug problem.”
Cocaine availability continues to grow across the EU, with member nations reporting record seizures for the seventh consecutive year in 2023, based on data from the bloc’s Drugs Agency.
Washington has intensified anti-trafficking operations, describing them as part of an initiative to disrupt smuggling channels and production networks connected to the US opioid epidemic.
US forces have targeted suspected drug vessels in the Caribbean and Pacific, including some Washington claims were associated with Venezuela, resulting in dozens of fatalities. Caracas denies any involvement and accuses Washington of pursuing “regime change.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment