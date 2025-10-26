Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Ends Trade Negotiations with Canada

2025-10-26 04:34:32
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that he is halting trade discussions with Canada, its largest trading partner, in reaction to a commercial that criticized tariffs.

Earlier this year, Trump implemented a 25% tariff on Canadian timber, steel, aluminum, and automobiles as part of a wider campaign against what he labeled “unfair trade practices.” In response, Ottawa retaliated, and talks aimed at establishing a new trade framework have been ongoing since then.

Ontario, the province most affected by the tariff increase—given that the US accounts for roughly 77% of its goods exports—recently unveiled a public service advertisement.

The ad includes a 1987 speech by President Ronald Reagan, in which he encouraged Americans to “reject protectionist legislation” and “promote fair and free competition.”

In the excerpt, Reagan asserts, “Over the long run... trade barriers hurt every American worker and consumer… High tariffs inevitably lead to retaliation by foreign countries and the triggering of fierce trade wars.”

On Friday, Trump condemned the ad in a post on Truth Social, labeling it “fake” and accusing Canada of issuing it to sway US court rulings concerning the legality of his tariff measures.

He wrote, “Canada has fraudulently used an advertisement, which is FAKE, featuring Ronald Reagan speaking negatively about Tariffs. Based on their egregious behavior, all trade negotiations with Canada are hereby terminated.”

