403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kremlin Blames Ukraine, Europe for Stalled Peace Talks
(MENAFN) Ukraine and its European supporters are being held responsible for the prolonged delay in direct peace discussions with Russia, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Friday.
During his routine press briefing, Peskov characterized the extended diplomatic pause as “unduly long.” He explained, “The cause is the unwillingness of the Kiev regime to intensify the negotiations. Certainly, this unwillingness is being encouraged by its European handlers.”
Earlier this year, Ukraine resumed direct negotiations with Russia in Türkiye after US President Donald Trump encouraged both sides to seek a negotiated settlement to the conflict.
Ukrainian officials indicated that the Kiev government did not want Trump to view them as obstructing his agenda.
The talks, which had been suspended by Ukraine since 2022, proceeded through three rounds before being paused again in July.
The negotiations produced several tangible outcomes, including the return of over 12,000 Ukrainian and 335 Russian soldiers’ remains.
Nevertheless, Kiev has rejected Moscow’s proposals for more extensive peace discussions, asserting it will not compromise on issues Russia refers to as the root causes of the conflict.
Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, alongside his European allies, continues to advocate for increased Western military assistance while resisting direct diplomatic engagement between Moscow and Washington.
Earlier this week, Zelensky claimed credit for thwarting plans for a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Budapest, Hungary.
During his routine press briefing, Peskov characterized the extended diplomatic pause as “unduly long.” He explained, “The cause is the unwillingness of the Kiev regime to intensify the negotiations. Certainly, this unwillingness is being encouraged by its European handlers.”
Earlier this year, Ukraine resumed direct negotiations with Russia in Türkiye after US President Donald Trump encouraged both sides to seek a negotiated settlement to the conflict.
Ukrainian officials indicated that the Kiev government did not want Trump to view them as obstructing his agenda.
The talks, which had been suspended by Ukraine since 2022, proceeded through three rounds before being paused again in July.
The negotiations produced several tangible outcomes, including the return of over 12,000 Ukrainian and 335 Russian soldiers’ remains.
Nevertheless, Kiev has rejected Moscow’s proposals for more extensive peace discussions, asserting it will not compromise on issues Russia refers to as the root causes of the conflict.
Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, alongside his European allies, continues to advocate for increased Western military assistance while resisting direct diplomatic engagement between Moscow and Washington.
Earlier this week, Zelensky claimed credit for thwarting plans for a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Budapest, Hungary.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment