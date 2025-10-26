403
Trump imposes extra ten per cent tariffs on Canada
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump announced a 10% tariff increase on Canada Saturday, citing a “fraudulent” advertisement featuring former President Ronald Reagan that aired during the World Series. He also indicated that "legal options" are being considered.
"Canada was caught, red handed, putting up a fraudulent advertisement on Ronald Reagan’s Speech on Tariffs. The Reagan Foundation said that they, 'created an ad campaign using selective audio and video of President Ronald Reagan. The ad misrepresents the Presidential Radio Address,' and 'did not seek nor receive permission to use and edit the remarks,'" Trump wrote on his social media platform.
According to Trump, the alleged deception was intended to encourage the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene on longstanding Canadian tariffs that Washington views as harmful. He stated that the United States now has the ability to defend itself against "high and overbearing Canadian Tariffs," as well as similar measures by other countries.
"Ronald Reagan LOVED Tariffs for purposes of National Security and the Economy, but Canada said he didn’t," Trump added.
Trump criticized Ottawa for allowing the ad to air during the World Series despite instructions that it be removed immediately. He called the broadcast "a FRAUD," describing it as "a serious misrepresentation of the facts, and hostile act."
