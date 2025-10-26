403
Venezuela’s President accuses US of ‘fabricating war’
(MENAFN) Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has accused the United States of “fabricating a new war” after the US sent the USS Gerald R. Ford, the world’s largest aircraft carrier, to the Caribbean.
Capable of carrying up to 90 aircraft, the deployment represents a major escalation of US military presence in the region.
The US has carried out 10 air strikes on vessels in the area as part of its counter-narcotics operations. President Donald Trump has accused Maduro of leading a drug-trafficking network, which the Venezuelan leader denies, fueling fears in Caracas that Washington seeks regime change. The US, along with several other nations, does not recognize Maduro as Venezuela’s legitimate leader after the widely disputed 2024 election, in which opposition tallies indicated a landslide victory for the rival candidate.
The Pentagon said the carrier’s deployment would enhance capabilities to “disrupt narcotics trafficking and degrade transnational criminal organisations,” covering the US Southern Command’s area, including Central and South America and the Caribbean. Maduro described the move as the US seeking “a new eternal war,” asserting: “They promised they would never again get involved in a war, and they are fabricating a war.”
Trump has repeatedly suggested the possibility of “land action” in Venezuela, claiming the US has “stopped all drugs from coming in by sea” and intends to address land-based trafficking.
Meanwhile, Secretary of State Marco Rubio downplayed the deployment, saying US forces operate globally but noting that deployments in the Western Hemisphere draw heightened attention. He stressed that Venezuela poses a serious threat to the US through drug trafficking and accused elements of Maduro’s regime of facilitating cocaine shipments.
Military analysts have questioned the scale of the US presence, noting that intercepting drugs at sea would not typically require such a force. Since early September, US air strikes have killed at least 43 people, mostly off the South American coast, though some occurred in the Pacific.
Members of Congress have expressed concerns about the legality of the strikes and Trump’s authority to order them. Former State Department lawyer Brian Finucane told a news outlet that the situation represents a constitutional crisis, arguing that Congress has been “usurped” by the White House in its control over military action.
Experts suggest the deployment may serve more as a signal to Maduro and his inner circle than as preparation for full-scale military action, aiming to “strike fear” and encourage internal opposition to his leadership.
